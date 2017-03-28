Greif, Inc. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greif in a report released on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) opened at 54.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. Greif has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.04 million. Greif had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth $134,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth $208,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Greif by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG boosted its position in Greif by 2,341.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

