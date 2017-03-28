Cooper Companies Inc to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (COO)

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2017 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $203.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $203.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cooper Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) opened at 199.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.00. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $147.77 and a 52 week high of $202.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The business earned $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.59 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 172 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $33,400.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $1,577,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,601.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,501 shares of company stock worth $7,168,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 88.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

