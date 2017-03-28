Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Issued By KeyCorp

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now expects that the firm will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.74 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $13.50) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Casella Waste Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) opened at 13.78 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The stock’s market capitalization is $574.98 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,697,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 107,488 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 774.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 35,907 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 222.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 260,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 179,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, insider Edmond Coletta sold 10,093 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $129,190.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas R. Casella sold 6,897 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $88,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,024 shares of company stock worth $1,015,893 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. Its segments include its two regional segments, Eastern and Western regions, which provide a range of solid waste services; Recycling, which offers recycling operations and its commodity brokerage operations, and Other, including organic services, ancillary operations and industrial services.

