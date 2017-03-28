Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Group (BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) opened at 12.70 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $2.36 billion. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.88. Brookdale Senior Living had a positive return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $206,550,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 465.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,587,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,849,000 after buying an additional 7,068,865 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Camber Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,310,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,843,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after buying an additional 330,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4,288.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,666,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after buying an additional 4,560,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

