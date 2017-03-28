B. Riley Comments on Superior Industries International Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (SUP)

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Industries International in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst J. Baker now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.32 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Superior Industries International’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) opened at 25.45 on Monday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,714,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,002,000 after buying an additional 137,944 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 577.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 924,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,946,000 after buying an additional 787,719 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 735,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 76,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 407,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

