Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Detour Gold Co. Issued By Beacon Securities (DGC)

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Detour Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Detour Gold’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DGC. CSFB dropped their price target on Detour Gold to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Detour Gold from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Detour Gold from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Detour Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.19.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) opened at 15.98 on Monday. Detour Gold has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The stock’s market cap is $2.79 billion.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation is a Canada-based intermediate gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. Its primary asset is its Detour Lake mine, which is an open pit operation located in northeastern Ontario, approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Timmins and over 180 kilometers by road northeast of Cochrane.

