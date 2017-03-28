Analysts Set Expectations for Chimerix Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CMRX)

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chimerix in a research report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. FBR & Co analyst E. White anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. FBR & Co has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 1,451.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) traded down 0.93% during trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 393,911 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $297.95 million. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 61.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 30.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 107,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc (Chimerix) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral antivirals. The Company, based on its lipid conjugate technology, has developed its lead compound, brincidofovir (BCV, CMX001), which is in Phase III clinical development.

