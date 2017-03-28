Analysts Issue Forecasts for FibroGen Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges anticipates that the firm will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) traded up 2.62% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. 352,442 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63 billion. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 45.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in FibroGen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 371.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 73.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 38,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $968,604.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,353,983 shares in the company, valued at $84,084,353.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $470,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,345,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,247,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,400 shares of company stock worth $7,582,185. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is roxadustat (FG-4592). It is also engaged in developing products, such as FG-6874, FG-3019 and FG-5200.

