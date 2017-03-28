Puretech Health PLC (PRTC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Puretech Health PLC (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 259 ($3.25) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRTC. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) target price on shares of Puretech Health PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.20) target price on shares of Puretech Health PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.05) target price on shares of Puretech Health PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 248 ($3.12) target price on shares of Puretech Health PLC in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Puretech Health PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 245 ($3.08).

Shares of Puretech Health PLC (LON:PRTC) opened at 117.00 on Friday. Puretech Health PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 110.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.85. The firm’s market cap is GBX 268.91 million.

About Puretech Health PLC

PureTech Health plc is a cross-disciplinary healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: growth stage businesses and project phase businesses. Businesses in the growth stage businesses segment are those whose activities focus on developing products to solve healthcare problems in varied markets.

