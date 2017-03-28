Prudential plc (PRU) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,921 ($24.14) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Prudential plc from GBX 1,775 ($22.31) to GBX 2,000 ($25.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,877 ($23.59) price target on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Panmure Gordon lifted their price target on Prudential plc from GBX 1,850 ($23.25) to GBX 2,061 ($25.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($23.63) price target on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Prudential plc from GBX 1,700 ($21.36) to GBX 1,900 ($23.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,767.63 ($22.21).

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) traded down 1.16% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1701.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,402 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,654.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,533.97. The firm’s market cap is GBX 43.72 billion. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 1,096.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,801.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.57 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Prudential plc’s previous dividend of $12.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Prudential plc Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

