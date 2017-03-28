Provident Financial plc (PFG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 2,256 ($28.35) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.70) target price on shares of Provident Financial plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,732 ($46.90) price objective on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($39.34) price objective on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 2,580 ($32.42) price objective on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,022.09 ($37.98).

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) opened at 2925.00 on Friday. Provident Financial plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,125.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,402.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,876.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,892.31. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.23 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 91.40 ($1.15) per share. This is a boost from Provident Financial plc’s previous dividend of $43.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Provident Financial plc (PFG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/provident-financial-plc-pfg-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital.html.

Provident Financial plc Company Profile

Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company’s divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans.

