Instinet Initiates Coverage on Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA)

Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Instinet’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s current price.

PRTA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena Co. PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) opened at 54.61 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The company’s market cap is $1.91 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company earned $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Prothena Co. PLC had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 11,365.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post ($5.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur W. Homan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $163,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.32 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 26.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

About Prothena Co. PLC

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis (PRX003).

