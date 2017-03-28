Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prosperity Bancshares outperformed the Zacks categorized Banks-Southwest industry over the last six months. Notably, the company’s organic growth story remains healthy. Given the strong balance sheet position, it remains well positioned to expand further through acquisitions. Also, it has an efficient capital deployment strategy in place, which is expected to enhance shareholder value. Also, with a rebound in oil prices, the company's credit quality should strengthen in the quarters ahead. However, persistently rising expenses and pressurized margins continue to be major near term concerns for the company.”

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) opened at 67.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.30. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post $4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 184,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.0% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,235,000 after buying an additional 87,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

