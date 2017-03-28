Progress Software Co. (PRGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Progress Software had a negative net margin of 13.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business earned $118 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.74 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) opened at 28.19 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The stock’s market cap is $1.37 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is -42.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, December 30th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, December 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Progress Software news, major shareholder Praesidium Investment Manageme sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,794,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

