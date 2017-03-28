Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc (V)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,024,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,753,870,000 after buying an additional 1,207,526 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $56,747,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Visa by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 974,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $72,273,000 after buying an additional 95,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 88.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $92.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company earned $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr upgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.80 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.12 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

