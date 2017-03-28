Primero Mining Corp’s (P) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) (NYSE:PPP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

P has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) traded up 2.63% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 435,780 shares. Primero Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company’s market capitalization is $148.92 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

About Primero Mining Corp

Primero Mining Corp. is a precious metals producer with operations in both Mexico and Canada. The Company is focused on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its segments include San Dimas, Cerro del Gallo, Black Fox Complex and Corporate.

