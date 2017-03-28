Priceline Group Inc (PCLN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Priceline Group were worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCLN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Priceline Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) opened at 1772.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,699.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,549.57. Priceline Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1,148.06 and a 1-year high of $1,776.69.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.09 by $1.12. Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Priceline Group Inc will post $74.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Priceline Group to $1,850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $1,900.00 target price on shares of Priceline Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,791.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of Priceline Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total transaction of $5,281,119.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,955,566.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 131 shares of Priceline Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,544.00, for a total value of $202,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,183 shares of company stock worth $11,403,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

