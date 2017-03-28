Premier Foods Plc’s (PFD) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFD. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on shares of Premier Foods Plc from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 43 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on shares of Premier Foods Plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 45.75 ($0.57).

Shares of Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) opened at 44.925 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.26. Premier Foods Plc has a one year low of GBX 35.18 and a one year high of GBX 62.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 371.84 million.

About Premier Foods Plc

Premier Foods plc is a food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food and beverage products. The Company’s segments include Grocery, Sweet Treats and International. The Grocery segment primarily sells savory ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment sells sweet ambient food products.

