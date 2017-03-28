Insider Selling: PPL Corp (PPL) SVP Sells 4,035 Shares of Stock

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,035 shares of PPL Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $147,559.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,339.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) opened at 37.56 on Tuesday. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. PPL Corp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post $2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from PPL Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. PPL Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in PPL Corp by 1.8% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in PPL Corp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in PPL Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of PPL Corp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays PLC set a $37.00 price target on PPL Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PPL Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on PPL Corp from $35.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

