Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POW. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. 1,335,364 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/power-co-of-canada-pow-rating-reiterated-by-scotiabank.html.

In other Power Co. of Canada news, insider Stéphane Lemay sold 22,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.99, for a total value of C$723,229.92.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada is a diversified management and holding company. The Company has interest in the financial services, renewable energy, communications and other business sectors. Its principal asset is the controlling interest in Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial). Its segments are Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco), IGM Financial Inc (IGM) and Pargesa Holding SA (Pargesa).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.