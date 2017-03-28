Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) traded down 0.32% on Monday, reaching $31.35. 1,335,364 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.64. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Power Co. of Canada (POW) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/power-co-of-canada-pow-earns-sector-perform-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

In other news, insider Stéphane Lemay sold 22,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.99, for a total value of C$723,229.92.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada is a diversified management and holding company. The Company has interest in the financial services, renewable energy, communications and other business sectors. Its principal asset is the controlling interest in Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial). Its segments are Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco), IGM Financial Inc (IGM) and Pargesa Holding SA (Pargesa).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.