Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (POT) Insider Wayne Richard Brownlee Sells 38,400 Shares

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (TSE:POT) (NYSE:POT) insider Wayne Richard Brownlee sold 38,400 shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total value of C$898,560.00.

Wayne Richard Brownlee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Wayne Richard Brownlee sold 60 shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$1,386.00.

Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (TSE:POT) opened at 22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion and a PE ratio of 59.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POT shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price objective on Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.00.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Company Profile

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

