PostNL NV (PNLYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

PostNL NV (OTCMKTS:PNLYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PostNL N.V. is formed from the split of TNT N.V. operates as a mail company engage din the collection, sorting, transportation and delivery of letters and parcels in Netherlands. The Company also offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services. PostNL N.V. is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. “

PostNL NV (OTCMKTS:PNLYY) opened at 4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.46. PostNL NV has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

About PostNL NV

PostNL N.V. is a mail and parcels company in the Benelux, and also operates mail and parcel networks in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through segments, including Mail in the Netherlands, Parcels, International and PostNL Other. Its customers range from individuals to small businesses, retailers to multinationals.

