Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Lowered to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $36.36 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company set a $40.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) opened at 39.12 on Wednesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.67% and a negative return on equity of 82.19%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post ($3.56) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-ptla-downgraded-by-vetr-inc-updated.html.

In other news, VP Mardi Dier sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $409,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Deerfield Management Co. increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 3,673,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after buying an additional 583,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,756,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,058,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,745,000 after buying an additional 109,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,242,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,466,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,610,000 after buying an additional 576,930 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients who have limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.