Jefferies Group LLC Upgrades PolyOne Co. (POL) to Hold

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PolyOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) opened at 33.35 on Thursday. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.12 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolyOne will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other PolyOne news, SVP Hulle John V. Van sold 45,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,587,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $346,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,232,000 after buying an additional 239,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,339,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,894,000 after buying an additional 612,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,589,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,965,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 12.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. Its segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Designed Structures and Solutions; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

