Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) opened at 10.90 on Tuesday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $749.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business earned $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Photronics had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $66,014.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its position in Photronics by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 100,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Photronics by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Photronics by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Photronics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 191,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 66,036 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

