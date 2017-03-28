Qualys Inc (QLYS) Chairman Sells $1,398,400.00 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $1,398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,306,739 shares in the company, valued at $185,523,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) opened at 36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40 and a beta of 0.99. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm earned $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Qualys by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,940,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,102,000 after buying an additional 324,201 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $9,188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 100,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Qualys by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 727,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, First Analysis cut Qualys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.18.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its QualysGuard Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

