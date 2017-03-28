Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,323,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,138,000 after buying an additional 2,501,571 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $188,756,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 651.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,368,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,286,000 after buying an additional 2,053,535 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 109.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,086,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,858,000 after buying an additional 1,089,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,868,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,970,000 after buying an additional 900,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 112.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $114.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday. Vetr cut Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.02 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,854,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

