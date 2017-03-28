PHH Co. (PHH) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for PHH in a report released on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the firm will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PHH’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PHH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $18.00 target price on PHH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PHH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of PHH (NYSE:PHH) opened at 12.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company’s market capitalization is $661.95 million. PHH has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $16.80.

PHH (NYSE:PHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.32. The firm earned $72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185 million. PHH had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PHH during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of PHH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PHH during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of PHH by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PHH during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,845,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHH Company Profile

PHH Corporation (PHH) is a non-bank mortgage originator and servicer of the United States residential mortgage loans. The Company conducts its business through two segments: Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. Its Mortgage Production segment originates, purchases and sells mortgage loans through PHH Mortgage.

