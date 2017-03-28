PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) opened at 67.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.21.

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. PG&E Co. had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PG&E Co. (PCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on April 15th” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/pge-co-pcg-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-49-on-april-15th.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PG&E Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E Co. from $68.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

PG&E Co. Company Profile

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility), which operates in northern and central California. The Utility is engaged in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electricity transmission and distribution services throughout its service territory in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers.

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.