Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, and fragrances. The company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress and casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands including Perry Ellis, Jantzen, Cubavera, Munsingwear, Savane, Original Penguin, Grand Slam, Natural Issue, Pro Player, the Havanera Co., Axis, Tricots St. Raphael, Gotcha, Girl Star and MCD. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties including Dockers for outerwear, Nike and JAG for swimwear, and PING and PGA TOUR for golf apparel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perry Ellis International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) opened at 20.88 on Tuesday. Perry Ellis International has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Perry Ellis International had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $204 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perry Ellis International will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Luis S. Paez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $243,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Perry Ellis International by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Perry Ellis International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Perry Ellis International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

