Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $71.00 target price on shares of Perrigo Company plc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) opened at 69.18 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm’s market cap is $9.92 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo Company plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Perrigo Company plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc by 20.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 33,843 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc during the second quarter worth approximately $9,067,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc during the second quarter worth approximately $9,137,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc by 52.2% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc during the second quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

