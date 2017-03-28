Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,295,000 after buying an additional 375,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,804,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,187,000 after buying an additional 342,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,200,000 after buying an additional 213,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,953,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,076,000 after buying an additional 124,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,367,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,697,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 838.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $848.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $817.22. The stock has a market cap of $579.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $672.66 and a 52-week high of $874.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/peregrine-asset-advisers-inc-increases-stake-in-alphabet-inc-googl-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,005.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Nomura set a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $925.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $965.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.