PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to Strong Sell

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $97.84 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) opened at 111.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/pepsico-inc-pep-downgraded-by-vetr-inc-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,423.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $220,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $13,013,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 106.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,600,000 after buying an additional 1,274,477 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.