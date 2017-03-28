Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from an “under perform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.60 to C$1.40 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pengrowth Energy Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.88.

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) traded down 2.72% during trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. 1,191,998 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $783.22 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

In other Pengrowth Energy Corp news, insider Seymour Schulich purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,650,000.00.

About Pengrowth Energy Corp

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a resource company, which is engaged in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas assets. The Company owns and operates Lindbergh thermal project, which is located in the Cold Lake area of Alberta and encompasses over 42.5 sections of land.

