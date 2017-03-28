Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Majestic Wine PLC (WINE)

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WINE. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.78) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.02) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Majestic Wine PLC from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Majestic Wine PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 348 ($4.37).

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) traded up 1.59% on Monday, reaching GBX 335.25. The company had a trading volume of 228,819 shares. Majestic Wine PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 273.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.95. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 220.74 million.

About Majestic Wine PLC

Majestic Wine plc is a wine retailer. The Company acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the retailing of wines, beers and spirits. The Company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Naked Wines and Lay & Wheeler. The Retail segment is a customer based wine retailer, selling wine, beer and spirits from stores across the United Kingdom, and online, and also incorporates the Company’s French business.

