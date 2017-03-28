Shares of Paysafe Group Plc (LON:OPAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 541.71 ($6.81).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.47) price target on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe Group Plc from GBX 442 ($5.55) to GBX 507 ($6.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 592 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a report on Friday, January 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Paysafe Group Plc (OPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/paysafe-group-plc-opay-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Paysafe Group Plc (LON:OPAY) opened at 386.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.00 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.00. Paysafe Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 215.00 and a one year high of GBX 439.50.

Paysafe Group Plc Company Profile

Paysafe Group plc (Paysafe), formerly Optimal Payments Plc, is a United Kingdom-based provider of digital payments and transaction-related solutions to businesses and consumers across the world. The Company’s segments are Digital Wallets, Payment Processing and Prepaid. The Company’s Digital Wallets segments’ fees are generated from transactions between members and merchants using the NETELLER service and Net+ prepaid cards, and the Skrill and Skrill prepaid cards.

