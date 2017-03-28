Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at 60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $667,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,459.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $364,370.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,180.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,202 shares of company stock worth $4,290,754. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

