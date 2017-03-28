Paul Murphy Sells 40,000 Shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Stock

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) insider Paul Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$286,000.00.

Paul Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Paul Murphy sold 35,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total transaction of C$245,700.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Paul Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$124,200.00.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) opened at 7.12 on Tuesday. Guyana Goldfields Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “focus stock” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Guyana Goldfields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.06.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company’s Aurora Gold Mine is an operating gold mine project, which is located in Guyana.

