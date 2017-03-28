SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) EVP Paul F. Thome sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $112,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) opened at 11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.27. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business earned $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.70 million. SLM Corp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SLM Corp (SLM) EVP Paul F. Thome Sells 9,100 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/paul-f-thome-sells-9100-shares-of-slm-corp-slm-stock-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM Corp in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. FBR & Co started coverage on SLM Corp in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on SLM Corp in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $14.00 target price on SLM Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,313,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,037,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,089,000 after buying an additional 1,086,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SLM Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,835,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM Corp during the third quarter valued at about $6,037,000. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp by 924.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 842,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 760,646 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM Corp

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.