Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (PATI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Patriot Transportation Holding (NASDAQ:PATI) opened at 22.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. Patriot Transportation Holding has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.06.

About Patriot Transportation Holding

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc operates as a regional tank truck. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc Its business consists of hauling petroleum related products, and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. The Company operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

