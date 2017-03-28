BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Director Sells $1,112,637.58 in Stock

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Patrick Walsh sold 29,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,112,637.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $736,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business earned $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ's Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 45.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company’s restaurants are operated as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill and a BJ’s Grill restaurant. Its menu features deep-dish pizza, craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads and desserts, including its Pizookie dessert.

