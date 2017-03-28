Insider Selling: Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) CEO Sells 14,948 Shares of Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) CEO Patrick Dennis sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $101,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Patrick Dennis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Patrick Dennis sold 15,262 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $101,034.44.
- On Monday, February 27th, Patrick Dennis sold 14,943 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $101,014.68.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Patrick Dennis sold 44,797 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $303,275.69.
- On Friday, February 24th, Patrick Dennis sold 34,718 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $242,678.82.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Patrick Dennis sold 30,449 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $223,800.15.
Shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) opened at 6.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $175.72 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.80.
Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Guidance Software had a negative return on equity of 953.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Guidance Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GUID shares. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Guidance Software in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidance Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidance Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Guidance Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidance Software during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in Guidance Software by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Guidance Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Guidance Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guidance Software
Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.
