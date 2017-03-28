Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Insider Sells 218 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $13,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $419,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) opened at 54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $60.61.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.84 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.
