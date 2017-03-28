Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in a report released on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.
PH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Aegis upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.24.
Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) opened at 155.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.40. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.28.
Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.52. The company earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin Corp had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post $7.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp’s payout ratio is 40.80%.
In other news, EVP Jon P. Marten sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $1,231,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,914,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoon Michael Chung sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $104,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,749 shares of company stock worth $3,725,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,859,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,316,000 after buying an additional 382,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,474,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,127,000 after buying an additional 58,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $356,535,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,177,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,391,000 after buying an additional 85,290 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp by 13.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,698,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,204,000 after buying an additional 199,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.
About Parker-Hannifin Corp
Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.
