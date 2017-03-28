Paramount Resources, Ltd. (POU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on POU. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$27.50 price target on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. GMP Securities raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$20.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) opened at 15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $19.25.

In other Paramount Resources news, insider Clayton H. Riddell bought 421,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$7,110,690.00. Also, insider Lloyd M. Doyle sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total transaction of C$77,832.80.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. is engaged in exploring and developing conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, which pursues non-conventional exploration and pre-development projects and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are primarily located in Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

