Panera Bread Co (PNRA) Position Decreased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.05% of Panera Bread worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNRA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Panera Bread by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Panera Bread by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Panera Bread during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Panera Bread by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Panera Bread during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) opened at 253.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.31. Panera Bread Co has a 52-week low of $185.69 and a 52-week high of $253.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.71.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Panera Bread had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $727.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Panera Bread Co will post $7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Panera Bread from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr raised Panera Bread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.33 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush downgraded Panera Bread from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Panera Bread in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on Panera Bread to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.70.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread Company (Panera) is a food service provider. Panera is a national bakery-cafe concept with approximately 1,970 Company-owned and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in over 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Company Bakery-Cafe Operations, Franchise Operations, and Fresh Dough and Other Product Operations.

