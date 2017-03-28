Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panalpina Welt Ag Unspon (NASDAQ:PLWTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG engages in providing supply chain solutions. It offers freight shipping and supply chain management services. The Company transports freight by air and ship, and offers warehousing and distribution services. Panalpina’s air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services. The company also offers ocean freight products comprising full container load, less-than-container load, and non-containerized load products, as well as various special services, such as dangerous goods handling, temperature controlled transportation, cargo insurance, letter of credit processing, certification and legalization of documents, food and drug administration filing, and advanced cargo information filing. It provides logistics services, including inbound, warehousing, production, distribution, and aftermarket services. Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Panalpina Welt Ag Unspon (NASDAQ:PLWTY) opened at 24.70 on Tuesday. Panalpina Welt Ag Unspon has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $2933.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Panalpina Welt Ag Unspon (PLWTY) to Sell” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/panalpina-welt-ag-unspon-plwty-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

