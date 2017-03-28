Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $173.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $184.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.35 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) opened at 111.80 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $10.29 billion. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $141.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.91 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/palo-alto-networks-panw-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc-updated.html.

In other news, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $268,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,836,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,153,729.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 59.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.7% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 904 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.