Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,112 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 26,839 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Palo Alto Networks worth $30,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $290,849,000 after buying an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 99.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $16,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) opened at 111.80 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average is $141.10. The stock’s market cap is $10.29 billion.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.75%. The firm earned $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

In related news, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $268,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,836,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,153,729.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

